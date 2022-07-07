Nuvei Corporation and GAN Limited extend partnership

The deal began after the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario.

Gaming operators will be able to access Nuvei’s full suite of payment solutions via integration with GAN’s platform.

US.- Nuvei Corporation and igaming operator and supplier GAN Limited have announced they have partnered to enable gaming operators to access Nuvei’s suite of payment solutions via integration with GAN’s gaming platform. They had already partnered after the launch of the regulated gaming market in Ontario in April and now extend it to the rest of Canada and the US.

As Nuvei technology is integrated into GAN software, players can deposit and request instant payouts, including multiple payment methods in addition to cards, such as Interac and digital wallets.

Don Ryan, president of enterprise solutions for GAN, said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with Nuvei to bring such an exciting solution to the North American gaming industry. GAN and Nuvei have strong reputations for delivering best-in-class solutions for operators. This strategic partnership takes our combined proposition to the next level.”

Philip Fayer, CEO & chair of Nuvei, added: “Offering gaming operators a fully customizable payments platform, including local acquiring solutions and a full suite of payment methods through a single integration, is at the heart of our vision for the future of payments in both gaming and broader verticals.

“Being able to partner with GAN to bring this vision to North American operators is a great step forward for an industry poised for further significant growth in the next few years. GAN is renowned throughout gaming for its market-leading software, which is why we believe this is such an exciting partnership.”

GAN partners with Chalkline Sports to launch free-to-play sports betting solution

In April, GAN partnered with Chalkline Sports to launch a new free-to-play sports betting solution in North America. The Chalkline BettorGames platform will offer GAN clients freeplay games in sporting events to drive player engagement and reduce acquisition costs.

Joann Pierce, VP of sales & operations for GAN, said: “The addition of live odds freeplay sports games is a further step forward for our industry-leading product offering. It offers sports bettors in any state the ability to participate in their favorite sporting events with the added benefit of full integration with a rewards program.

