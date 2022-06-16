NorthStar Gaming names Jennifer Barber as chief financial officer

Barber joins the company from Torstar Corporation, where she served as CFO.

Canada.- NorthStar Gaming has announced the appointment of Jennifer Barber to the role of chief financial officer (CFO). Barber has extensive financial management, reporting, investor relations, and governance experience.

In her recent role, Barber worked for Torstar Corporation as the chief financial officer, where she oversaw financial reporting and management as well as the information technology team. She joined the company in 2012 and held various senior management positions.

Previously, she served as chief financial officer & corporate secretary of Hydrogenics Corporation. She also worked for Stuart Energy Systems and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Michael Moskowitz, chief executive officer and founding partner of NorthStar Gaming, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Jennifer to NorthStar Gaming, she is a skilled financial leader who brings decades of financial management experience to our growing leadership team. Jennifer’s wealth of financial management and reporting expertise is tremendously valuable to us as we rapidly scale our operations.”

NorthStar Gaming recently launched its online casino and sportsbook brand NorthStar Bets. The online platform offers players a “uniquely local, premier user experience” as well as relevant insights and content it said.

In May, NorthStar launched NorthStar Bets in the Canadian province of Ontario, where the regulated igaming market opened on April 4. NorthStar Gaming was registered by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario as an online gaming operator.

NorthStar Bets offers data, insights, and analysis and exclusive content. It features games such as live dealer blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and jackpot virtual slot machines.

