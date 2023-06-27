North Dakota’s 4 Bears Casino & Lodge opens renovated sportsbook

The 4 Bears Casino & Lodge has held an opening ceremony for its new sportsbook and Cache Marketplace.

US.- The 4 Bears Casino & Lodge, in North Dakota, has held an opening ceremony for its renovated sportsbook and Cache Marketplace. The firm has also held a groundbreaking ceremony for the start of the renovation of its hotel tower, which is set to be completed in 2025.

The venue opened its sportsbook in 2021. The renovated venue features a lounge, bar, oversized chairs and big-screen TVs. The Marketplace offers various food options, including brick oven pizza, a grill with burgers and shakes and a mini buffet.

Meanwhile, the $95m hotel renovation that will include an 18,000 square feet demolition of the existing two-storey hotel, 108,000 square feet of new construction and 20,200 square feet of renovation. The new seven-storey hotel will feature 264 guest rooms.

North Dakota Senate rejects sports betting proposal

In April, the North Dakota Senate rejected House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would have put spots betting on the ballot at the next elections. The bill to amend section 25 of article 11 of North Dakota’s Constitution was defeated by 30 votes to 16.

The bill was introduced in the state House on January 3 and was passed to the Senate after its second reading on January 12, when House members voted 49-44 to approve it. The bill was sponsored by 12 representatives: 11 members of the Republican party and one Democrat. Currently, sports betting is allowed only at casinos and on tribal lands in North Dakota. Attempts to legalise sports betting failed to pass in 2019 and 2021.