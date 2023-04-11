North Dakota Senate rejects sports betting proposal

House Concurrent Resolution 3002 has been rejected in a Senate vote.

US.- The North Dakota Senate has rejected House Concurrent Resolution 3002, which would have put spots betting on the ballot at the next elections. The bill to amend section 25 of article 11 of North Dakota’s Constitution was defeated by 30 votes to 16.

The bill was introduced in the state House on January 3 and was passed to the Senate after its second reading on January 12, when House members voted 49-44 to approve it. The bill was sponsored by 12 representatives: 11 members of the Republican party and one Democrat.

Currently, sports betting is allowed only at casinos and on tribal lands in North Dakota. Attempts to legalise sports betting failed to pass in 2019 and 2021.