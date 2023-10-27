Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto cut marketing spend

The Norwegian monopoly gambling operators had been ordered to reduce their marketing spend by the state regulator.

Norway.- Norsk Tipping and Norsk Rikstoto have reported that they have completed a reduction in their marketing spend that was ordered by Norway’s gambling regulator. Lottstift had ordered the two state-controlled monopoly operators to reduce their spending in August last year.

Lottstift ordered Norsk Tipping to reduce advertising spend by 20 per cent or NOK45m (€3.8m). The horse racing betting operator Norsk Rikstoto was ordered to cut spending by 5 per cent, or NOK3.4m. The regulator said that spending could be reduced because unlicensed gambling operators had been banned from advertising on television, reducing the competition from offshore gambling.

Atle Hamar, director of Lottstift, said: “According to Norwegian law, gambling can only be marketed as far as is necessary to inform about the gambling offer and lead society’s desire to gamble to responsible and safe gambling.

“The Norwegian Lottery Authority is satisfied that both gambling providers have completed the process of reducing marketing pressure. Advertising and marketing for gambling is harmful for those who have problems with gambling.”

Norway to introduce DNS blocking for unlicensed gambling

Last week, the government of Norway proposed new legislation to introduce DNS blocking against unlicensed gambling sites. The move would require internet providers to implement technical measures to prevent access to named websites using the domain name system (DNS). Players would be redirected to a landing page that explains why the website has been blocked.

The move involves an amendment to the Gambling Act recommended by the Ministry of Culture and Equality and was approved by cabinet on Friday.

Lubna Jaffery, minister for culture and equality, said: “We do this primarily to prevent and limit gambling problems and to look after vulnerable players and their relatives. If foreign gambling companies had followed Norwegian law, this would not have been imposed on the internet providers. We have to regulate this by targeting actors over whom we have jurisdiction.”