Nine animal welfare groups call for end to greyhound racing in Scotland

The Unbound the Greyhound campaign wants to sport to be phased out.

UK.- Nine animal welfare groups have formed a coalition to campaign for an end to greyhound racing in Scotland. The ‘Unbound The Greyhound’ movement wants the Scottish government to phase out the sport.

The Scottish Parliament has said that it will undertake an inquiry on the matter following the submission of a petition by Scotland Against Greyhound Racing (Sage). The other groups supporting the new campaign are OneKind, Edinburgh Dog and Cat Home, League Against Cruel Sports, Grey2K USA Worldwide, Animal Concern, Hope Rescue, All-party Parliamentary Dog Advisory Welfare Group and Say No to Greyhound Racing in Scotland.

A spokesperson for the campaign said: “Scotland’s greyhound racing industry is on its last legs with just one, unlicensed, track remaining in Scotland. Polling also reveals that the majority of Scots want to see the Scottish government put an end to this cruel industry, that involves the deaths and injuries of dogs, amputations and doping.”

The Scottish Greens MSP Mark Ruskell is supporting the call, and has campaigned for an end to the sport himself. An end to greyhound racing in Scotland would mean closing the country’s last track, Thornton Greyhound Stadium, which is unlicensed.

Ruskell asked Scottish first minister Humza Yousaf in Parliament: “No dog deserves to be forced into a gambling-led industry with an unacceptable risk of injury and death. Does the First Minister agree that it is now time that Scotland phased out greyhound racing once and for all?”

Yousaf said: “I am, of course, more than happy to look at how we can give further effect to Mark Ruskell’s ask. We have a good record when it comes to animal welfare, but I agree that there is further for us to go.

“I will look at the detail of Mark Ruskell’s request and write to him in due course about our plans moving forward.”

Ruskell added: “I welcome the First Minister’s interest and am glad that he shares my concerns. I hope that we can work together to phase out greyhound racing. No dog should endure the risks that are at the heart of this industry.

“It is heartening to see so many people coming together as one voice to demand a phase-out of greyhound racing in Scotland. We are motivated by the welfare of these beautiful creatures and a desire to ensure that they are cared for and protected.

“I hope the growing weight in numbers, and the interest of the First Minister, signals to the industry that its days are numbered.”

Greyhound racing has been declining in popularity, leading to a closure of tracks across the UK, but it still has its fans. In January, Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) signed commercial deals with the UK’s four biggest retail betting operators. The media rights business, which supplies greyhound racing coverage to the betting industry, will deliver content to Betfred, Entain’s Coral and Ladbrokes, Flutter’s Paddy Power and William Hill, supplying footage from its tracks to the brands’ retail betting shops from the beginning of next year.

Premier Greyhound Racing was established in December 2021 as a joint venture between Arena Racing (ARC) and Entain. The companies said PGR would become “the global home for greyhound entertainment”. It owns nine out of Britain’s 20 licensed greyhound race tracks and holds the media rights for five independent tracks.