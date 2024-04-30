Bet Sum Triples: SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator Q1’24 results

The total jackpot Bet Sum tripled compared to Q1 2023 and increased by 28 per cent compared to Q4 2023.

Press release.- The SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, a solution designed to enhance player engagement and retention, shares its Q1 2024 results. During this period, the total jackpot Bet Sum tripled compared to Q1 2023 and increased by 28 per cent compared to Q4 2023.

In Q1 2024, the jackpot Bet Sum experienced growth, primarily fueled by increased engagement from both existing and new clients, whose number expanded to include 80 brands in total. Notably, the smooth and swift setup process facilitates the adoption of the jackpot solution among clients using the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator.

Clients of the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator boost player engagement by running branded and network jackpots. Internal research shows that combining these activities increases the Average Turnover per User by over 50 per cent, albeit outcomes may differ based on each casino’s strategy.

Moreover, the Prime Network Jackpot alone is capable of driving a significant increase in gaming activity, boosting it by nearly 28 per cent. Casinos that participated in the first Prime Network Jackpot campaign, spanning from October 2023 to February 2024, reported a rise in the average bet sum per user by 16.13 per cent, along with an increase of 4.23 per cent in the average bet count per user. The campaign culminated in a EUR 244,742.34 win.

As the second Prime Network Jackpot continues, the total pool has neared EUR 450,000 and is still rising. Every new brand joining the campaign gains access to the existing pool, enhancing its player engagement and gaming activity by providing an opportunity to win a substantial prize.

See also: SOFTSWISS celebrates its 15th anniversary with special offers

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator, commented: “I am pleased to see that the combination of network and branded jackpot campaigns has significantly improved our clients’ business metrics. This year, we are welcoming the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator’s clients, who can seamlessly and rapidly set up jackpot campaigns.”

Then, he added: “Launching jackpots has become easier than ever before, as our jackpot engine can now be seamlessly added into any igaming project, whether it’s the Casino Platform or the Game Aggregator.“

In celebration of the company’s 15th anniversary, SOFTSWISS has prepared special gifts for its clients, who will be utilizing the Jackpot Aggregator.