Zillion Games announces its latest release, “Savannah Spirits” 

Get ready to see unique views of incredible wonders.

Zillion Games invites players to the captivating hot savannah in its new slot, “Savannah Spirits”.

Press release.- Get into an amazing adventure through the magical world with shaman masks and wild animals with “Savannah Spirits”, the new slot of Zillion Games that will be officially released on May 6.

This innovative game is designed to transport players to the heart of the African Savannah, offering a thrilling adventure among exotic animals and enigmatic wild spirits.

Key Highlights of “Savannah Spirits”:

Engaging Theme : Players are immersed in a breathtaking journey featuring shaman masks and majestic wildlife, set against the stunning backdrop of the savannah.

: Players are immersed in a breathtaking journey featuring shaman masks and majestic wildlife, set against the stunning backdrop of the savannah. Innovative Mechanics : The game introduces a horizontal reel above the standard layout, expanding the number of potential winning combinations.

: The game introduces a horizontal reel above the standard layout, expanding the number of potential winning combinations. Random Wild Feature : Shaman masks can spontaneously ignite, transforming any symbol into a wild with multipliers (x2, x3, x5), significantly enhancing winning prospects.

: Shaman masks can spontaneously ignite, transforming any symbol into a wild with multipliers (x2, x3, x5), significantly enhancing winning prospects. Magic Free Spins: Landing three or more Magic Masks (Scatters) activates the Free Spins mode, where royal symbols evolve into high-value symbols for even greater wins.

Founded in 2021, Zillion Games is an up-and-coming game developer company which has rapidly achieved success as a leading B2B online slots provider in the casino industry.

Offering a range of exciting and innovative games, including popular titles such as Buffalo’s Sun, Egypt’s Sun, and Zeus Fortune, Zillion Games is committed to delivering modern gambling solutions for its partners and players.