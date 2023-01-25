Premier Greyhound Racing signs deal with UK retail betting operators

PGR has signed commercial deals with the four biggest highstreet betting operators in the UK.

UK.- Premier Greyhound Racing (PGR) has signed commercial deals with the UK’s four biggest retail betting operators. The media rights business, which supplies greyhound racing coverage to the betting industry, will deliver content to Betfred, Entain’s Coral and Ladbrokes, Flutter’s Paddy Power and William Hill. Under the new deals, PGR will supply footage from its tracks to the brands’ retail betting shops from the beginning of next year.

Premier Greyhound Racing was established in December 2021 as a joint venture between Arena Racing (ARC) and Entain. The companies said PGR would become “the global home for greyhound entertainment”. It owns nine out of Britain’s 20 licensed greyhound race tracks and holds the media rights for five independent tracks.

It has the commitment to provide racing seven days a week and to invest at least £2.5m in Open Racing prizes across its nine venues, including its sponsorship of a series of £20,000 Open Races. These include the Premier Greyhound Racing Regency, St Leger, Oaks and Eclipse competitions. It has also promised investment in greyhound welfare research.

PGR director Mark Kingston said: “As important as greyhound racing is to the betting industry as a whole, greyhounds have always been a fundamental part of the betting shop service. Signing up all major retail bookmakers to take the Premier Greyhound Racing service is therefore the biggest endorsement we could have for the content we will be providing from January 2024.

“This commitment from retail bookmakers also underpins the viability of the service as we look to drive a competitive betting product allied to the very highest welfare standards for the greyhounds racing at our tracks.”