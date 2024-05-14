NIFL strikes exclusive data and streaming deal with FeedConstruct

The main mission is to bridge the gap between sports and entertainment businesses by offering different solutions.

This announcement is the latest in a series of positive developments from one of the fastest-growing professional leagues in Europe.

Press release.- The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has signed a new five-year deal with FeedConstruct to become the league’s exclusive betting data & streaming partner until the

2028/2029 season.

FeedConstruct and NIFL have enjoyed a long-term partnership since the 2019/2020 campaign, solidifying their roles as the league’s data and streaming partners. This agreement will provide a considerable seven-figure investment into the leagues over the contract term.

Under this partnership, exclusive betting data will be provided globally for over 800 matches across the Sports Direct Premiership and Women’s Premiership, the Playr-Fit Championship, Premier Intermediate League, the BetMcLean Cup, Women’s League Cup, and the European Playoff matches from the summer of 2024 onwards.

The company is a provider of real-time and historical sports data, as well as digital content. Besides, it delivers innovative and cutting-edge data-feed solutions that cover pre-match, live, and post-match data to over 300 partners. Dedicated to continuously developing advanced sports products and tools, FeedConstruct provides quick and accurate data to its partners.

Moreover, with its main mission to bridge the gap between sports and entertainment businesses by offering different solutions, FeedConstruct helps its partners get the most profitable experience. Since the formation of the NI Football League in 2013, professional football in Northern Ireland has flourished both on and off the field.

This announcement is the latest in a series of positive developments from one of the fastest-growing professional leagues in Europe, which has seen an 83 per cent increase in attendance over the past ten years, as well as record commercial deals and improved performances both domestically and in UEFA Club competitions.

Ian Forrester, NI Football League chief commercial officer said, “This is another huge deal for the NI Football League, we’re delighted to continue our long-standing relationship with FeedConstruct. These are exciting times to be part of our league and there is still so much potential and opportunities for us to explore.”

“This continuation of the commercial partnership with FeedConstruct will allow us even more new opportunities to work and grow together, and we look forward to what the future holds over the next five years!” Forrester added.

Narek Harutyunyan, the head of the Rights and Content Department, said, “We are excited to extend our partnership with Northern Ireland Football League for another five years and are committed to providing our technology and expertise to support the reach of NIFL competitions to a global audience. The extended agreement enhances our presence in the UK football rights market and demonstrates our commitment to enriching our portfolio with high-level sports content.”

This renewed five-year agreement between the Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) and FeedConstruct reaffirms their partnership, extending their collaboration into a decade. This partnership is set to enhance the football experience by providing comprehensive and exclusive betting data for fans globally.