FeedConstruct’s Stats Widgets introduces H2H widget for land-based terminals

Press release.- FeedConstruct‘s Stats Widgets is excited to introduce its new type of H2H widget for Land-Based terminals, designed to enhance user interaction and interface. This widget simplifies the presentation of head-to-head (H2H) data, providing deep insights into team performances with its non-clickable and screen-optimized design.

The H2H widget showcases detailed analysis across various metrics, including team performances, H2H comparison data, and recent match results. Here is the data you can find in this widget:

H2H Comparison Data: Detailed comparisons between two teams, including historical matchups and relevant statistics.

Team Performances: Highlighting the recent form and efficiency of both teams.

Last 5 Matches: Reviewing the outcomes of the last five matches of the teams.

Current Standings: Quick reference to the teams' positions in the current league.

The widget is a ready-to-go solution, with easy iFrame integration into the sportsbook, and individual branding to reflect a personalized touch.

The introduction of the new type of H2H widget makes a big step forward in simplifying the sports data presentation for the Land-Based terminals, thus enhancing the user experience and supporting their partners.

