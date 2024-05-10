Nicolas Campano, Soft2Bet: “We are seeing other platform providers try to replicate some of the features we have produced”

Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet, discusses the significance of gamification and personalized solutions in the igaming industry.

Exclusive interview.- Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet, shares insights into the significance of gamification and personalized solutions in the ever-evolving landscape of the igaming industry.

Campano also delves into the importance of Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), Soft2Bet’s gamification solution, and its impact on enhancing player engagement and driving revenue growth for partners worldwide.

Soft2Bet has established gamification as one of its priorities. Why is it so important to take it into account? How much does the incorporation of gamification influence the current industry scenario?

MEGA, our gamification solution, is a major differentiation point for our B2B product offering, while on a commercial level, it has enabled us to grow significantly, boosting revenues, engagement, acquisition costs and loyalty levels.

As far as influencing current industry scenarios goes, we are focused on developing our products and partner network and MEGA helps us achieve that aim. In other words, we are happy to lead, while others might follow!

“Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), our gamification solution, is a major differentiation point for our B2B product offering.” Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet.

Soft2Bet is renowned for its customization and understanding of different audiences’ unique needs and preferences worldwide. How important is having in-depth knowledge of users’ needs and requirements?

One of the features of MEGA is that it generates vast amounts of user data, which we collect and segment into cohorts. This enables us to tailor rewards to our players’ preferences and habits and thus create an individual experience.

Customised dashboards, messaging and gamification challenges are standard with this approach and are backed up by our in-house tech platforms, which we have built since launch in 2016. Again, we believe this is unique among B2B providers.

Are personalised solutions an essential item when thinking about the future of igaming? Is the industry paying more and more attention to this aspect?

Personalised solutions are enabling us to cater to our players’ preferences with highly accurate offers and user experiences. And of course, we do this across all markets in which we operate, localising gaming portfolios, payment options or tone of voice.

All are key aspects of the personalisation work we carry out to provide truly localised and customised products to our players.

“Personalised solutions are enabling us to cater to our players’ preferences with highly accurate offers and user experiences.” Nicolas Campano, sales director LatAm at Soft2Bet.

How does personalization lead to further development and innovation in the industry?

As mentioned, where we have led in terms of personalisation others have followed. We are seeing other platform providers try to replicate some of the features we have produced, but they are starting from much further behind us and our scale enables us to launch products, features and, of course, B2B partners much more quickly.

Does personalization mean the end of the one-size-fits-all formulas that are a common thing in many providers?

At Soft2Bet we focus on having a modern, flexible and adaptable tech stack. This enables us to tailor our igaming platform and gamification suite to our partners’ specific needs as part of our turnkey solutions portfolio.

Soft2Bet’s gamification solution, MEGA, was launched earlier this year, during ICE London. Did you expect the success it had in these months?

We always plan for growth and the new MEGA solution is part of this strategic roadmap where our products deliver strong financial returns thanks to their quality and performance.

Whether about our igaming platform or MEGA, we are constantly updating and developing them as products in their own right, so it is highly satisfactory to witness MEGA’s impact as it drives engagement and revenue growth levels for our partners.