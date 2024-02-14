Soft2Bet’s official MEGA launch during ICE London 2024

ICE 2024 marked the official launch of Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA).

Press release.- Soft2Bet celebrated ICE 2024 in style as more than 40,000 delegates descended on the London Excel expo centre and also held meetings, participated in discussion panels, workshops and an amazing partners party in London.

Soft2bet’s stand: a symbol of MEGA growth and innovation

With an amazing new stand highlighting another year of strong growth, ICE 2024 also marked the official launch of Soft2Bet’s Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), its unique gamification technology suite; as it showcased the latest updates and innovations it has brought to its casino and sportsbook solutions, driving value for its current, new and prospective partners.

The company hosted a whole series of workshops where company leaders provided updates on a broad range of products, B2B services and platform developments, while senior executives also took part in conference panels to discuss how the industry can move forward in cooperation with key stakeholders.

ICE workshops & mega products

Product manager Olga Melnyk updated partners with the latest developments they have brought to their leading gamification products City Builder, Stadium Builder and Bonus Crab, while chief product officer Yoel Zuckerberg provided further detail on the continued progress his team has made on Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA), Soft2Bet unique gamification technology that drives higher engagement, activity and revenues.

Commenting on ICE, Yoel said: “As we often say, Soft2Bet takes gamification seriously and the growth it generates is proof that this focus is the right one for us. It was a pleasure to meet and update partners on the latest innovations we have brought to our products and we look forward to providing them with even more commercial benefits, growth and expansion as we move forward into 2024.”

B2B platform and services

Soft2Bet chief business development officer Martin Collins (pictured, left) welcomed partners and delegates with a presentation of their B2B products and services and how Soft2Bet’s comprehensive platform is tailored to drive growth and commercial success.

Martin commented: “Being able to show delegates how Soft2Bet’s B2B solutions help businesses grow was fantastic. Events like ICE are a great opportunity for meeting contacts and partners in person and being able to educate them in how our products work and help them grow their revenues was highly enjoyable. As a company Soft2Bet is known as a leader in gamification with MEGA, but we also provide a full package of best-in-class platform and sportsbook solutions that are backed up with powerful CRM, payments and security services.”

ICE VOX world regulatory briefing

Soft2Bet general counsel David Yatom Hay discussed the changing role of gambling compliance and how igaming companies connect corporate ethics with commercial growth during the ICE Vox World Regulatory Briefing.

The panel discussed how sustainability and good governance were now integral components of iGaming companies’ corporate roadmaps.

David commented: “Compliance plays a key role at Soft2Bet as we balance growth with corporate ethics. We drive the business forward by understanding the interaction between all these factors. As we mature as a business we are also constantly improving in how we balance commercial goals with ethics and expanding our regulatory footprint.”

Soft2Bet partners party

More than 300 specially-invited guests made their way to London’s iconic Aqua Shard restaurant overlooking the city on Wednesday evening for an amazing cabaret-themed party.

Welcoming partners and meeting them is one of the major benefits of ICE and Soft2Bet’s chief marketing officer Oksana Tsyhankova commented: “Soft2Bet is well known for its fantastic parties, and we strive to exceed ourselves each time. The same goes for business. We care about our partners and create the best experience to mark our mutual success, growth, and achievements!”