Soft2Bet’s Betinia shortlisted in five categories of the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards

Nominations in five categories of the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards is further recognition of Soft2Bet’s cutting-edge gamification solutions and innovative approach.

Press release.- Soft2Bet has announced that Betinia, its renowned brand in Denmark and Sweden, has been shortlisted in five categories of the EGR Marketing and Innovation Awards 2024.

The nominations are a recognition of the incredible work that the Betinia team has achieved in two of Europe’s most competitive and regulated markets.

Betinia’s shortlisting in the following categories:

Best Native App,

CRM Campaign,

Innovation in Sports Betting,

Innovation of The Year,

Responsible Gambling Marketing Campaign of the Year,

These nominations demonstrate how it has grown into being one of the most innovative and progressive operators in the industry.

Soft2Bet was recognised in February when its Motivational Engineering Gaming Application (MEGA) gamification solution won the “Innovation of the Year” at the EGR Nordics Awards and it is delighted to see its achievements gain further recognition with these shortlist nominations.

Oksana Tsyhankova, CMO of Soft2Bet, commented: “Being shortlisted in five categories is a great achievement and huge credit goes to our technical, product and marketing teams. Betinia’s success in two of Europe’s most competitive and regulated markets is also highly satisfying because it showcases our B2C expertise in driving engagement, retention and revenues.”