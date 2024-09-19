Nick Cockerill named chief product officer at Betfred

Cockerill joins the operator from Stats Perform.

UK.- Betfred has named Nick Cockerill as its new chief product officer. He joins the company from Stats Perform, where he served as vice president of product. He previously worked in senior product and technology roles in sports betting and igaming at Sky Betting & Gaming, Pokerstars and Flutter.

The operator said that Cockerill will enhance the bookmaker’s online business and the brand’s transformation to become a technology-led organisation.

Nick Cockerill

Betfred CEO Joanne Whittaker said: “Nick joins with a wealth of experience and has an excellent track record in the sector. His appointment is key to our huge ambitions for Betfred.”

At Sky Betting & Gaming, Cockerill worked with Core and Payments product teams during an expansion process between 2014 and 2018, which included an office opening in Sheffield. He became product and design team lead after Sky Betting and Gaming was bought by Pokerstars. He joined Stats Perform in 2021 and oversaw the launch of Instant Highlights.

Cockerill said: “I’m delighted to join Betfred at such an important and exciting time in their history. Betfred is one of the UK’s strongest brands in the sector and I’m looking forward to working with the excellent team here to elevate Betfred to where it should be as one of the top online bookmakers in the UK and advancing our leadership in retail.”

Betfred results

Betfred reported strong results for its last full financial year. Online revenue doubled to £331m due to its purchase of a 51 per cent stake in the South African operator Lottostar in 2022. Lottostar contributed £134m of revenue and £41m of net profit.

Retail revenue was up by 3.5 per cent at £577m despite the closure of 77 betting shops. EBITDA before exceptional charges was £117m, up from £67.8m in the previous year, while turnover was up 26 per cent at £908m.