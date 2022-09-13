New York’s Resorts World Hudson Valley casino to open this fall

The 90,000-square-foot electronic gaming casino will be located in the Newburgh Mall.

US.- The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is set to open in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300, New York, in the autumn. The 90,000-square-foot casino received regulatory approval in 2021. It has an estimated budget of $32m.

The former Bon-Ton department store will host an electronic gaming casino, located 44 miles from its sister property, Resorts World Catskills in Sullivan County. Around 200 construction workers are installing video slot machines and table games. The casino operator presented its plans to the Newburgh Town Board at a meeting in February.

Resorts World vice president for government Meghan Taylor said: “It’s quick and easy to get off of the infrastructure and roads we have right outside of our doors, as opposed to the Resorts World Catskills where it is a luxury weekend getaway. We do not have a hotel here. We don’t have restaurants in the facility here at Resorts World Hudson Valley, but we hope that by making that key decision, we’re going to be a catalyst to drive redevelopment here at the mall.”

In New York, affiliate NYSafeBets recently launched a new website focusing on the state’s online sports betting market. Through the new web, players can research the market, find expert betting advice about safe and responsible gambling, and access impartial product reviews.

New York online sports betting handle reaches $872.2m in August

New York’s online sports betting handle came in below the $1bn mark for a second month in August. Players spent $872.2m, which was 8.9 per cent higher than the $800.8m wagered in July. Gross gaming revenue was $99.6m, up 35.3 per cent from $73.6m in July.

Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel Group remained the market leader with $46.6m in revenue from $374.6m in bets, ahead of DraftKings ($25.9m in revenue from $244.5m in wagers). Caesars Sportsbook recorded revenue of $12.7m from $117.6m in bets. BetMGM registered $8.8m in revenue and a $73m handle and PointsBet $2.5m from $23.8m.