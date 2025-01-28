New York State Gaming Commission name new Gaming Facility Location Board members

Marion Phillips, III, and Greg Reimers have been appointed as board members to oversee the casino siting process in the New York Metro region.

US.- The New York State Gaming Commission has unanimously appointed Marion Phillips, III, and Greg Reimers as members of the New York Gaming Facility Location Board. Phillips and Reimers join chair Vicki Been, Stuart Rabinowitz, and Carlos Naudon on the board, which is overseeing the commercial casino siting process in the New York Metro region.

Marion Phillips, III, serves as the senior vice president for Community Development and DEI at US News & World Report. Previously, he served as the senior vice president of community relations at New York State’s Empire State Development. Greg Reimers is a retired real estate finance executive who recently completed a long real estate banking career as a managing director and market manager at JPMorgan Chase. He previously served as an executive vice president at The Bank of New York.

Commission chair Brian O’Dwyer said: “We are proud to appoint these consummate professionals to the Gaming Facility Location Board. The board’s important work of selecting up to three casino proposals will have a lasting impact on our state and Mr. Phillips and Mr. Reimers have the expertise and experience to conduct thorough evaluations of the projects. I thank them and the entire Gaming Facility Location Board for their ongoing work and service to New York State.”

There are 11 known contenders for three available downstate casino licences. MGM Resorts International, Wynn Resorts, Las Vegas Sands and Caesars Entertainment are among the operators to have set out initial plans. The state Gaming Commission is expected to approve the licences by the end of 2025.