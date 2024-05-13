New York mobile sports betting handle hits $1.96bn in April

The handle was up 27.3 per cent year-on-year.

US.- New York’s mobile sports betting handle was $1.96bn in April, up 27.3 per cent year-on-year and 6 per cent higher than in March. The figure represents the state’s fifth-highest monthly total on record.

According to the New York Gaming Commission, revenue reached $183.8m, up 32.4 per cent from April 2023 ($138.8m) and 21.2 per cent up from March ($151.7m). Flutter Entertainment-owned FanDuel continues to lead, with $91m in revenue from $780.5m. It was followed by DraftKings ($63.2m from €737m).

Caesars reported $10.4m in revenue from $158.8m in bets, BetMGM $9.1m from $130.2m, Fanatics $5.6m from $74.1m, Rush Street Interactive $3.3m from $67.1m, Resorts World $616,681 from $6.6m, BallyBet $580,801 from $7.7m and Wynn Interactive $85,070 from $1.9m.