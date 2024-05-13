New York online poker bill introduced

The bill is currently in the Senate Racing, Gaming And Wagering Committee.

US.- An online poker bill has been introduced in the New York State Senate. Currently at the Senate Racing, Gaming And Wagering Committee, it would authorise the New York State Gaming Commission to license and regulate online Omaha Hold’em and ‘Texas Hold’em in the state.

Sponsored by Senator Joseph Addabbo, SB9226 defines poker as a game of skill, not chance, amending the racing, pari-mutuel wagering and breeding law. It would authorise up to ten licences to operate online poker with a 15 per cent tax rate on gross revenue to be paid to the state commercial gaming fund. The licence fee would be $10m and valid for 10 years, with the fee applied as an offset against taxes paid over the first 60 months of operation.

The bill comes after a previous bill sponsored by Addabbo on online casino gaming and online poker, failed to gain enough support in January.