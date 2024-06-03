New York bill on gambling ad warnings moves forward

The Senate has passed Bill 1118.

US.- The New York Senate has passed a bill that would require all sports betting and gambling advertisements to include language warning about the potential harm of gambling. Bill 1118 was unanimously passed by the Senate in a 57-0 vote and now heads to the House.

The measure, a substitute for Senate Bill 1550, mandates the New York State Gaming Commission (NYSGC) to provide advertising guidelines on its website. Gaming ads would also have to include a problem gambling hotline. New York’s current legislative session ends on June 6.

Meanwhile, New York is considering legalising prop bets in fantasy sports.