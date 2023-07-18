New rules introduced for inspections of Ukrainian gambling operators

The new legislation includes rules for scheduled and unscheduled inspections by the national gambling regulator.

Ukraine.- New anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing (AML/CTF) legislation has come into effect in Ukraine, including new rules for inspections of gambling operators. Operators can be subject to both planned and unplanned inspections by the national Gambling regulator KRAIL.

A decision to inspect a gambling operator’s premises may be taken to clarify the nature of a gambling operator’s operations, to identify financial risks, to assess an operator’s risk management system or to check the operator’s compliance with legislation. The frequency of inspections will be determined based on each operator’s AML/CTF risk exposure level.

KRAIL will approve a schedule of planned inspections at least 10 working days before the quarter in which inspections take place. However, KRAIL may conduct unplanned inspections of a gambling operator’s offices and equipment in cases in which the operator shows signs of breaching legislative requirements or having forged documents, in the execution of a court ruling or if an operator fails to submit required documents in a required timeframe without written explanation.

Action against illegal gambling in Ukraine

Last month, the new Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine (ESBU) declared a major victory against illegal gambling after raids on eight locations. It says it dismantled an illegal casino and seven other gambling venues in the city of Bila Tserkva in Kyiv Oblast.

Detectives are reported to have seized around 100 computers and several poker tables as well as playing cards and chips, money transfer devices, documents and UAH 100,000 (€2,500) in cash. They say the venues operated behind closed doors, including in residential buildings and in kiosks, only opening for known customers who would communicate by phone.