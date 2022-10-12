New online gaming approvals in Germany and the Netherlands

One Casino Limited has secured the 23rd Dutch online gaming licence, while Tipico has gained a licence in Germany.

The Netherlands.- Dutch and German gambling regulators have each approved new online gaming licences this week. The Netherlands’ De Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has granted a five-year licence to allow One Casino Limited to offer online slot and casino games. Meanwhile, in Germany, Tipico has picked up a licence.

The licence for One Casino is the 23rd to be issued by the KSA. The regulator said Malta-based One Casino had not yet revealed what domain it will operate. The operator has had a Malta Gaming Authority licence since December 2016.

Meanwhile, Tipico has become the tenth operator to secure an online casino licence in Germany. It will operate via two domains, games.tipico.de and goldrummel.de. Tipico was already licensed to offer online sports betting in Germany, in addition to its large network of land-based betting shops.

Dutch regulated online gambling market worth €80m per month

The KSA has recently published its monitoring report on the first year of regulated online gambling in the Netherlands since the market opened on October 2, 2021. It reported that one year from its launch, the country’s regulated gambling market is generating stable revenues with monthly gross gambling revenue (stakes minus prizes paid) averaging at around €80m.

The KSA reported that the increase in licence holders, from 10 on the market’s launch to 22 today, had not resulted in an increase in revenue. In the first half of 2022, revenue fluctuated between €90m in January and €75m in February and March. In July, revenue came in at €86m.

The most recent additions to the Netherlands’ list of licence holders for online gambling prior to One Casino were Holland Gaming Technology Ltd and Smart Gaming BV.