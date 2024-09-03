New minimum age for gambling comes into force in Belgium

The minimum age for all gambling products has been raised to 21.

Belgium.- The minimum age for all gambling in Belgium has been standardised at 21 in updated legislation that came into force on September 1. The move raises the minimum age for sports betting, bingo and arcades to bring it level with land-based casinos, where an over 21s policy has been in place since 2018.



The change in the age limit was approved back in February as one of several new gambling restrictions in Belgium. It follows the introduction of a ban on gambling advertising, which came into force last July, as well as a ban on bonuses and free bets and a €200-a-week deposit limit.

VAD, a specialist in alcohol, drugs and gambling addiction, had pushed for the change as a “cost-effective” way to reduce gambling harm among young people, but some gambling operators fear the increasing restrictions on the Belgian market will push players to unlicensed offerings.

The Belgian gambling regulator, the Commission des Jeux de Hasard (CJH), reported that gross gaming revenue (GGR) reached €1.7bn in the country in 2023. That’s a rise of 16.7 per cent from the previous year. Online GGR was up 18 per cent at €944.6m, while offline GGR rose 15.2 per cent to €758m.

Casino GGR was up 18.7 per cent at €594.9m. The online segment represented the majority, rising 20.2 per cent to €455m. The country’s nine land-based casinos generated €139.9m, up 14.3 per cent. Casinos Austria International’s Grand Casino Brussels led the land-based segment with GGR of €52.5 while Circus Casino Resort Namur followed with €22.5m. Only Kindred’s Casino Blankenberge saw revenue decline.