New Jersey launches two tools to fight problem gambling

The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has introduced two new solutions.

US.- New Jersey attorney general Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) director David Rebuck have announced two new tools to assist problem gamblers: a dedicated hotline and a virtual option to self-exclude from gaming activities.

Players seeking to exclude themselves from gambling can now contact the DGE via a toll-free phone number. To learn about and initiate the self-exclusion process, patrons can use that helpline to set up an in-person appointment with specially trained DGE staff or to take advantage of a new video conference service with DGE responsible gaming personnel.

The video conference option aims to reduce barriers by completing the process without the person leaving their home. Patrons can also exclude themselves from Internet gaming through an online application and via the DGE website after identity verification has been completed. A meeting is required for self-exclusion from brick-and-mortar casino gambling.

Platkin said: “New Jersey has always been a national leader in gaming, as the first to allow casino gambling outside Nevada and the first to launch Internet gaming. And we are now focusing on making our pioneering state the standard in responsible gaming practices. The efforts announced today underscore our commitment to helping problem gamblers by expanding the entry points for self-exclusion and other methods to receive assistance.”

Rebuck said: “We hope the new tools being unveiled today will help to further reduce the risk of problem gambling. By promoting responsible gaming practices, we can help keep gaming an enjoyable and entertaining activity for all.”

The DGE is preparing to launch an updated Responsible Gaming landing page on its website that will serve as a central location containing responsible gaming information, including on self-exclusion information; annual reports by Rutgers University which examine the impact of Internet gaming and sports wagering and analyse patterns of play; responsible gaming best practices for operators; and responsible gaming regulations.

The announcements followed the appointment of the DGE’s first responsible gaming coordinator, deputy attorney general Jamie McKelvey.

