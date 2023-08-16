New Jersey gaming revenue up 6% year-on-year in July

Casinos, horse tracks and online partners reported $506 in revenue.

US.- Atlantic City’s casinos, New Jersey horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $506 in revenue in July. That’s a rise of 5.3 per cent compared to July 2022. The Borgata Casino reported $127m, up nearly 3 per cent. It broke its own monthly revenue record of $124m in July 2022.

Hard Rock recorded $62.7m, up nearly 5 per cent, Golden Nugget $54m, up 10 per cent, Ocean $42.4m, down 2 per cent, Tropicana $32.3m, down 10 per cent, Harrah’s $25.2m, down 4.2 per cent, and Caesars $25.1m, down 1.5 per cent.

Bally’s won $24.1m, up more than 16 per cent, and Resorts $15.3m, down more than 16 per cent. Resorts Digital, the casino’s online arm, $59.5m, up nearly 53 per cent. The online-only Caesars Entertainment Interactive NJ reported $8.5m, down 22 per cent.

In July, the casinos and three horse tracks reported $587m in sports bets, keeping $61m as revenue after paying off winning bets and other expenses. Internet betting brought in $155m, up 13.5 per cent.