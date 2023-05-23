New Hampshire sports betting handle drops to $65.1m in April

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the surge in online gambling in Australia.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported a 10.9 per cent year-on-year decrease in sports wagering.

US.- New Hampshire saw wagers of $65.1m in April, down 10.9 per cent from $73.1m in April 2022 and down 37 per cent from the record $103.4m bet in March this year. Consumers wagered $56.8m online, while the remaining $8.3m was spent at retail sportsbooks.

The New Hampshire Lottery reported gross gaming revenue from sports betting of $6.7m, up by 97.1 per cent year-on-year and 39.6 per cent from March. Online sports betting generated $6.1m while retail sportsbooks contributed $586,755.

Tax generated from sports wagering in April reached $3m. For the financial year to date, the handle for the 10 months to the end of April was $792.2m, with gross gaming revenue at $69.6m and tax $31.8m.

DraftKings has had exclusive rights to offer sports betting online via the New Hampshire Lottery since 2019.

