Kambi delivers successful Super Bowl LVII with Bet Builders on the rise

25 per cent of the money was wagered before the game through the Bet Builder platform.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl generated Kambi’s highest sales volume of all time.

Press release.- Kambi, the world’s most trusted sports betting partner, enjoyed a highly successful Super Bowl with last night’s big game the second largest turnover event of all time, driven by the continued rise in popularity of Kambi’s best odds Bet Builder bets.

On the field, the match-up between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles didn’t disappoint, producing an exciting game that went down to the wire.

Off the field, Kambi and its partners experienced an uninterrupted evening of high-quality delivery, with turnover numbers across online and retail channels eclipsing last year’s encounter.

Bet Builders were once again the go-to bet for many, with approximately half of all Super Bowl bettors enjoying Kambi’s best odds when placing a Bet Builder bet. These Bet Builder bets generated more than a third of all pre-game bets and 25 per cent of pre-game turnover. This year, Kambi also offered players the option to place or cash out Bet Builder bets during the Super Bowl for the first time.

In addition to Bet Builders, Kambi offered more markets than ever before, with c.850 betting options available, amounting to a market-leading pre-game product. Meanwhile, in-game, Kambi led from the front with a live delay of just one second, which provided a premium live betting experience where 97% of all submitted bets were accepted.

Simon Noy, Kambi SVP Trading, said: “Super Bowl LVII will be one sports fans remember for a long time to come. Not only did we see a fantastic game between two great teams but complementing that was an exciting betting experience offered through our many partners across the US and around the world.

“We saw fantastic engagement throughout the product, however, it was our best odds Bet Builder that took centre stage as large numbers of bettors combined bet offers to create their own Super Bowl stories, while our operational excellence delivered the type of friction-free live experience you would be hard pushed to find anywhere else.”