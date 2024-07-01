Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.32bn in May

Revenue increased 2.45 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.32bn in gaming revenue in May. That’s an increase of 2.45 per cent year-on-year and an all-time May record.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $742.4m, up 3.7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.5bn, an 3 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, reported $90.4m in revenue in May.

Slots accounted for $884.3m of all revenue for the month, up 1 per cent on last year. Table, counter and card games revenue increased 5.5 per cent to $332.4m.

Statewide, Nevada sportsbooks won $36m, up 19.8 per cent or $6m compared to May 2023. Sportsbook wagers totalled $515.1m, down 2.3 per cent or $12m compared to last May ($527m). Mobile wagers totalled $351.2m down 1.9 per cent or $6.7m. Mobile accounted for 68.2 per cent of all wagers.

The state collected $88.5m in percentage fees during the month of June 2024 based on the taxable revenues generated in May 2024. This represents an 11.97 per cent (or $9.4m) increase compared to the prior year’s June, when percentage fee collections were $79m.