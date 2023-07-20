NetEnt’s winged warriors return in Wild Turkey Megaways

NetEnt has launched Wild Turkey Megaways, a sequel to the popular slot with 117,649 ways to win.

Press release.- The well-known feathered friends return in NetEnt’s medium to high volatility Wild Turkey Megaways, now with 117,649 ways to win. Players can dive back into the world of tribal turkeys in an exciting sequel, bringing back the atmosphere of the original game complete with two exciting wilds and free spins.

Wild Turkey Megaways offers two exciting wild features for players and a max win potential of 7,200x. During the randomly occurring Wild Turkey feature, entangling vines frame the middle reels, transforming high-paying symbols into Wild Turkeys. These special wilds substitute for all paying symbols, forming the longest winning combination on a single win way.

The Scatter Wild also substitutes for all paying symbols, forming the longest winning combination on a win way. When 3 Scatter Wilds land on Reels 2-5 and fill the progress bar, players receive 10 Free Spins. The Wild Turkey feature may activate in this bonus round, too, complementing potential win ways. During Free Spins, when Scatter Wilds stack together, they create a full-reel symbol, which grants players 2 extra free spins.

Nicholas Peters, chief business development officer Europe at Evolution, said: “The NetEnt team has enhanced the classic game with Big Time Gaming’s industry-changing Megaways™ mechanics to deliver the excitement of 117,649 win ways. With the two wild variations, the Wild Turkey feature and free spins, players can return to the jungle to explore the world of winged warriors with a max win potential of 7,200x.”