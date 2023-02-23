NetEnt serves Milkshake XXXtreme to players with a sweet tooth

The game features an exciting progressive twist that goes beyond the typical payout rewards.

Milkshake XXXtreme, the latest video slot from NetEnt, is a delightful game filled with fluffy soft ice cream and glossy hard candies.

Press release.- NetEnt has launched a fluffy new video slot, Milkshake XXXtreme. It is filled with soft ice cream and glossy hard candies for guaranteed zero-calorie fun.

The game’s progressive twist potentially helps players earn Multipliers by using scatter pays, beyond the usual pay-out rewards.

On every spin, one to four milkshake glasses will tip-toe beside the reels. Glasses fill with milkshakes when players match ice cream scoops and hard candies, respectively, of the same colours, fueled by the scatter pay mechanism.

Once a glass fills to the brim, the attached Multiplier is added to the top of the reels and enhances potential wins at the end of the spin. Many Multipliers may stack up with a maximum of 400x and will reset on the new spin.

Instead of Free Spins, the special XXXtreme Spins Feature brings skyrocketing enthusiasm into this sweet little game. When players toggle on this feature, they have two options to choose from: one delivering two guaranteed glasses and one Wild on each spin, while the other summoning four glasses and two guaranteed Wilds on each spin.

In addition to the NetEnt signature Avalanche mechanics, the Booster Feature comes in two flavours to further thrill players. The Booster Feature activates randomly, either replacing Multipliers with a higher value or replacing one milkshake with a Rainbow Milkshake.

When a milkshake turns into a Rainbow Milkshake, its Multipliers, and points remain intact; they can collect points from all scattered wins, irrespective of the colour, to increase the players’ chances for potentially enhanced rewards.

Gionata La Torre, chief executive officer Europe at Evolution, said: “In NetEnt’s brand new Milkshake XXXtreme, players can make wonderful milkshake creations enhanced by Multipliers and Color Booster. The Thrilling XXXtreme Spins feature, where the number of milkshake glasses grows to boost potential rewards further, brings excitement to the game. The team has done an outstanding job in developing a sugary online video slot that players will endlessly savour.”