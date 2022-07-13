NetBet partners with Ortiz Gaming to increase its portfolio of video bingo games

Ortiz Gaming begins the second half of the year focusing its actions on the online market.

The strategic association between NetBet and Ortiz Gaming, aims to expand the Video Bingo entertainment offer on its website.

Press release.- NetBet and Ortiz Gaming announced a new agreement that will allow NetBet to expand its portfolio of games thanks to the extensive catalogue of Ortiz Gaming

NetBet is an international online and casino company, hailed as the “original internet casino”. The company is present throughout the world and is among the pioneers in the sector, with 20 years in the market.

At least for now, the following video bingo games are being integrated:

6 bingo

Ace Bonuses

Ace Mania

Bingole

Bubble mania

Locomotive

New Triple

Triple Bonus

This association intends to operate initially in the Mexican market, to later expand throughout Latin America.

With this great alliance, Ortiz Gaming begins the second semester focusing its actions on the online market, where it has great growth potential with the new sites that have been emerging in the market.