NeoGames Studio launches e-instant games with Atlantic Lottery in Canada

NeoGames has launched games from NeoGames Studio.

Canada.- NeoGames has announced the launch of its e-instant games from NeoGames Studio with Atlantic Lottery (AL). The agreement was made through NeoPollard Interactive (NPi), a company jointly owned by Pollard Banknote Limited and NeoGames.

The only regulated operator in Atlantic Canada, AL runs alc.ca platform and is the largest e-instant game operator in Canada.

Hili Shakked, managing director of NeoGames Studio, said: “We are excited to announce the launch of NeoGames Studio’s premium eInstant titles with the Atlantic Lottery. The partnership is our first content-only deal in Canada, and it underscores our commitment to providing advanced solutions that meet the unique needs of our lottery customers.

“We are confident that our range of innovative games, such as Desert Fantasy, winner of the 2023 EGR North America Award for Best New Game, will enhance AL’s online footprint and attract new audiences, supporting the company’s growth in the iLottery market. It is a partnership designed to help AL maximize profitability and proceeds to good causes, while also providing players in Atlantic Canada with the best possible gaming experience.”

Robert Lalonde, director of iGaming at AL, added: “AL is thrilled to launch NeoGames Studio’s innovative content library to further enhance the digital gaming experience in Atlantic Canada. Through this partnership, we will aim to expand our game content and broaden our appeal to players, while maintaining our commitment to responsible gambling.”

In August, NeoGames’ subsidiary BtoBet entered into a long-term sportsbook partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC and PlayAlberta.ca), the only legal online gambling website for the Canadian province of Alberta. This agreement marked BtoBet’s entry into the North American market.