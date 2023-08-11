NeoGames’ BtoBet marks North American market entry with PlayAlberta sportsbook agreement

Through this agreement BtoBet will assist in the growth and improvement of PlayAlberta’s online sportsbook.

Sports betting supplier to provide the only regulated online gambling website for the Canadian province of Alberta with a fully managed sportsbook.

Press release.- NeoGames S.A, a technology-driven provider of end-to-end ilottery and igaming solutions, announced that its subsidiary BtoBet, a sports betting provider, has entered into a long-term sportsbook partnership with Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis (AGLC and PlayAlberta.ca), the only legal online gambling website for the Canadian province of Alberta. This agreement also marks BtoBet’s entry into the North American market.

This partnership follows the agreement that AGLC already has in place with NeoPollard Interactive to build and maintain PlayAlberta’s gambling platform.

Through this agreement BtoBet will assist in the growth and improvement of PlayAlberta’s online sportsbook, providing its fully managed sportsbook solution, and ensuring unparalleled online sports betting entertainment for PlayAlberta’s players. PlayAlberta plans to complete its online sportsbook migration to BtoBet’s cutting-edge sportsbook technology during Q3 2023.

BtoBet’s quick integration, compliant technology, and speed-to-market capabilities will enable the partnership to expand rapidly.

Tsachi Maimon, president and head of iGaming at NeoGames said: “We are delighted to enter into this long-term partnership with PlayAlberta, allowing us to enhance and expand their sports betting platform and services. As a proven leader in sportsbook provision, BtoBet is confident that this collaboration with PlayAlberta will provide their players with the optimal betting entertainment they demand – be it a strong offering related to hockey, player props, or same-game parlays.

“We are excited to usher in the next generation of betting experiences through localised betting offers, including offers for the Canadian Football League, the Premier Lacrosse League, and unique special bets for a variety of sports focused on Canadian athletes.”

