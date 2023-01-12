Neogames’ BtoBet secures regulatory approval for Ontario launch

The sportsbook supplier sets sight on North American expansion.

Press release.- NeoGames, a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery and iGaming solutions, announced that its subsidiary BtoBet, a sports betting supplier, has secured regulatory approval from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), paving the way for its entry into the market under the new regulations.

Tsachi Maimon, President of NeoGames, said: “Obtaining the registration approval from the AGCO is an important milestone for the company as we seek to expand our presence in the North American region.”

He added: “This approval underscores BtoBet’s exemplary track record in compliance, and we are excited to be in a position to deliver our market-leading sportsbook technology to customers in Ontario.”

The approval by AGCO will allow BtoBet to provide its leading sportsbook technology and services to operators looking to launch in this promising market, ensuring the players’ safety while engaging with the company’s online sports betting platform.

AGCO’s approval comes after the recently acquired GLI-33 Events Wagering System Certification by Gaming Laboratories International for the company’s sportsbook platform which opens the door for BtoBet to launch its sports betting technology across the North American market.