NeoGames appoints Robert Wesley as vice president of North American customer development

Robert Wesley will serve as a resource to lotteries throughout North America and assist and support the firm’s customer base.

US.- NeoGames has named Robert Wesley as its new vice president of North American customer development. In his new position, Wesley will serve as a resource to lotteries throughout North America. He will also assist and support the firm’s customer base with best practices in the delivery and growth of iLottery products.

Wesley joins NeoGames after 25 years at the Virginia Lottery, where he held various positions, with his most recent being deputy executive director of lottery.

Moti Malul, chief executive officer of NeoGames, said: “Rob is hugely respected within the lottery industry and has an incredible track record of delivering iLottery growth during his time with Virginia Lottery. As we have consistently demonstrated, our iLottery offering is the industry leader and we want the right people to drive our efforts as we look to accelerate our customers’ success. Rob joining NeoGames is a major coup and sharing his expertise with our customers will undoubtedly help to effectively grow their businesses.”

Wesley commented: “It is a thrill to join NeoGames and work with such an impressive portfolio of lottery partners. The North American iLottery market is one that continues to grow rapidly and NeoGames is in a prime position to support lotteries who are interested in enhancing the interactive experience they offer. I am excited by the new challenges that lie ahead and look forward to sharing my expertise with the NeoGames team and our lottery partners.”

NeoGames has announced the election of Steve Capp to its board of directors as an independent, non-executive director following the approval of the company’s shareholders at the 2023 annual general meeting. Capp was named as the chairperson of the audit committee and a member of the compensation and nominating and corporate governance committees. The firm has also appointed Motti Gil as chief financial officer. He succeeds Raviv Adler in the position.