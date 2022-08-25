Nebraska’s WarHorse Casino selects Playersoft Technologies

The technology firm will launch Mobile Enrollment when it opens in September.

US.- WarHorse Gaming has selected Playersoft Technologies‘ Mobile Enrollment for WarHorse Casino in Lincoln, The venue, which will feature more than 400 slot machines, will be Nebraska’s first casino and is expected to open in September.

Casino employees will be able to enrol guests in the WarHorse Rewards club through the Playersoft system, giving the players access to rewards directly from the casino floor.

WarHorse Gaming director of marketing Pete Graziano said: “We are excited to be the first casino operator in Nebraska to deploy Mobile Enrollment by Playersoft. It will enable an easy sign-up experience for our guests and be efficient for our team members. Mobile Enrollment is a tremendous tool to help build our loyalty program database quickly, collecting clean data for timely & relevant customer marketing. It’s a win-win situation.”

Playersoft CEO Hunter Hunstock commented: “We feel very privileged to have this opportunity to work with the WarHorse team. Attaining our first deployment in the state of Nebraska is a major milestone for us and I know they’re going to reap great benefits from the features of the system.”

Phase one of the casino will include a 9,000 square foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. The second phase, which will include a 200-room hotel, event center and steakhouse, is anticipated for September of 2023. Warhorse said the casino will bring 900 jobs to the city.

