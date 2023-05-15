Nebraska’s third casino to open in Columbus next month

The casino is scheduled to open on June 12.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has approved the casino’s gaming licence.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a gaming licence for a temporary casino at Ag Park in Columbus. It will be Nebraska’s third state-licensed casino and will open its doors next month.

Don Ostert, general manager for Harrah’s Columbus Racing and Casino, said that the casino is scheduled to open on June 12. The temporary facility at the site of Columbus’ existing horse racing track, will be open 9am to 1am daily and will have 250 slot machines along with electronic table games.

Property officials are seeking to fill a variety of positions, including cashiers, count room employees, slot attendants, and slot technicians.

Meanwhile, Caesars Entertainment is planning a 28,000-square-foot Harrah’s casino and sportsbook with more than 500 slot machines and 14 table games along U.S. 81 on the northwest side of the city. Harrah’s Columbus Racing and Casino will join temporary casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island, which have been operating for several months.

Last week, WarHorse Gaming, a subsidiary of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska‘s economic development arm Ho-Chunk, announced that work on its permanent casino in Omaha will recommence next month.

Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state’s horse racetracks in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, which are located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

