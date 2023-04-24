Nebraska’s temporary casinos generate $1.55m in taxes in March

WarHorse Lincoln and Grand Island Casino Resort have set a new state record.

US.- Nebraska’s two temporary casinos in Lincoln and Fonner Park generated $1.55 in tax revenues during March, up from the $1.34m reported in February and $1.2m in January.

WarHorse Gaming contributed $956,071, while Grand Island reported tax payments totalling $592,321. It’s the third month that tax revenue has increased. Nebraska’s casino tax rate is 20 per cent. Lincoln’s Warhorse Casino opened on September 24 while Grand Island Casino and Resort opened on December 27. Caesars Entertainment plans to open a temporary casino at Ag Park in June.

Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack is adding table games and more slots next month. The permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025.

The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln is expected to open in September 2023. It will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing.

See also: Retail sports betting launch still “several weeks” away in Nebraska