Nebraska’s Grand Island Casino Resort to open in Q1 2025

The $100m permanent casino resort will be located at Fonner Park.

US.- The Grand Island Casino Resort at Fonner Park in Nebraska is on track to open in first quarter of 2025. Construction started in November 2023.

The venue will include a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games, plus a sportsbook. It will have four restaurants including rooftop dining, a show lounge and sports bar, a 116-room boutique hotel, a salon and spa, a gift shop, an indoor and outdoor pool and a 400-stall parking garage.

According to the local media, general manager Vince Fiala said the casino is looking to fill positions. he said: “We want to hire somewhere between 150 and 200 more employees for food and beverage, hotel, we’ll have a spa, so we’re looking for positions there. We’ll have obviously a larger cleaning staff too because it’s a larger property. We will have facilities, we’ve hired some of those people already to take care of the property.”

Grand Island’s temporary casino at Fonner Park racetrack opened its sportsbook in August 2023.

Nebraska casinos generate $15.8m in revenue in September

Nebraska’s gaming facilities in Lincoln, Fonner Park, Omaha and Columbus generated $3.1m in tax revenue on gross revenue of $15.8m in September.

According to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, WarHorse Casino permanent casino in Omaha generated 6.2m in gross gaming revenue and paid $1.2m in gaming taxes. WarHorse Casino in Lincoln reported $4.5m in gaming revenue, Grand Island $3.1m and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino, operated by Caesars Entertainment, $1.9m.

