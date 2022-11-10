Nebraska regulator approves casino licence for Omaha WarHorse casino

The casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission has approved a gaming licence for WarHorse Gaming.

US.- WarHorse Gaming has received a gaming operator licence from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for the future WarHorse Omaha at Horsemen’s Park. The decision wasn’t unanimous. Commissioner Jeffrey Galyen expressed criticism of the application.

Ho-Chunk CEO Lance Morgan and Nebraska Horsemen Benevolent and Protective Association CEO Lynne McNally requested the licence to be approved Wednesday to secure $700m in financing and keep on track with the complex’s renovation and expansion, which began in July.

On a 5-1 vote, the commission granted the gaming licence contingent upon the developers meeting a number of conditions, with Gaylen as the only dissenting vote. Commissioner Shane Greckel abstained.

WarHorse Gaming is an entity formed by Ho-Chunk, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska, and the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. In September, the commission granted WarHorse provisional licences to open casinos in Omaha and Lincoln.

In July, WarHorse Gaming held a groundbreaking ceremony at Horsemen’s Park two weeks after a groundbreaking event for WarHorse Casino at Lincoln Racecourse. It anticipates 18 months of construction.

The casino is to feature more than 1,200 slot machines, and 20 table games. It will also offer a sportsbook and both live and simulcast horse racing. The final build-out will include a variety of dining options, a sports bar, and a cafe.

According to the plan presented to the city, the project involves renovations to the existing complex as well as nearly 67,000 square feet in new construction. A temporary facility will be set up with 800 gambling machines, about 10 months after the groundbreaking.

All six Nebraska licensed horse tracks, which are located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.