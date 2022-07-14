WarHorse Casino breaks ground in Lincoln, Nebraska

WarHorse Gaming has held a groundbreaking ceremony for WarHorse Casino in Lincoln.

Warhorse Management and the Nebraska Horsemen broke ground. Phase one will include a 9,000 square foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. The second phase, which will include a 200-room hotel, event center and steakhouse, is anticipated for September of 2023. Warhorse said the casino will bring 900 jobs to the city.

Lance Morgan, president and CEO of Ho-Chunk, the Winnebago-based company that operates WarHorse, said: “It’s been a long road getting here since the voters approved the initiatives back in 2020, but we’re very excited for all the opportunities WarHorse Lincoln will bring to the community and look forward to delivering on our promise of keeping the money in Nebraska.”

Lynne McNally, CEO of Nebraska Horseman, said: “I think people are going to be excited about it and I think we’re going to be a huge asset to Lincoln and Omaha.”

WarHorse Gaming intends to break ground this summer on a new gaming facility in Omaha. The “dynamic casino, racing and entertainment complex” will be located at the site of Horsemen’s Park near 63rd and Q streets.

According to the plan presented to the city, the Omaha project involves renovations to the existing complex as well as nearly 67,000 square feet of new construction and expansion. The facility will feature gambling tables and more than 1,200 gaming machines, as well as live and simulcast racing.

There are also plans for a live entertainment stage, multiple bars, a food hall and a coffee shop. A temporary facility will be set up with 800 gambling machines about 10 months after the groundbreaking.

Nebraska voters approved a constitutional amendment allowing casinos at the state’s horse racetracks in November 2020. All six licensed horse tracks, which are located in Lincoln, Omaha, South Sioux City, Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings, have announced plans to add casinos. Six additional racetracks have been proposed in Bellevue, Gering, Kimball, Norfolk, North Platte and York.

