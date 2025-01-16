Nebraska casinos report $145m in revenue last year

$20m will be used to help reduce local property taxes.

US.- According to the latest report from the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, the state’s four casinos generated $29m in tax revenue last year. Of that amount, $20m will be used to help reduce local property taxes.

Casey Ricketts, the executive director of the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission, noted that this represents a significant increase compared with the previous year: “In comparison, at the end of 2023, $12.4m was allocated for property tax relief“.

This year, Nebraska casinos have expanded their operations, contributing to the tax revenue rise. Overall, Nebraska casinos earned $145m in 2024. However, the December report also revealed a net loss for sports gambling.

Nebraska may lift the ban on in-state college sports betting

Nebraska senator Tom Brandt has introduced Legislative Bill 63 seeking to lift the state’s ban on in-state college sports betting. Senator Danielle Conrad and Stan Clouse have also sponsored the bill.

Legislative Bill 63 amends the Nebraska Racetrack Gaming Act to allow pre-match and live wagering on in-state college sporting events. The bill changes the regulated market, which currently only offers retail wagering.

Nebraska entered the sports betting retail market in 2023. The state is home to several prominent college programmes, including the University of Nebraska, Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Omaha, which hosts Summit League competitions.