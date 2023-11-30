Nebraska casinos generate $7.7m in revenue in October

There are three temporary casinos in the state.

US.- Nebraska’s temporary casinos in Lincoln, Fonner Park and Columbus generated $1.54 in tax revenue during October. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $7.73m.

The racetrack casinos are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino. Slot activity represented 93.4 per cent of casino revenue during October.

Warhorse Gaming’s facility in Lincoln accounted for 54.1 per cent of revenue from slots, sports betting, and table games ($4.1m). It paid $1.5m in gaming taxes for the month. Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island reported gross gaming revenue of $2.4m, while Harrah’s Columbus saw gaming revenue of $1m.

In the first nine months of this year, the casinos generated gaming tax of nearly $14.4m. The state’s Property Tax Credit Cash Fund gets 7 per cent of the casino tax revenue, while cities and counties where the casinos are located split 25 per cent. The remaining 5 per cent is split between the state’s general fund and the Compulsive Gamblers Assistance Fund.

Grand Island’s permanent venue will have a 37,000-square-foot casino floor with 650 slot machines and 20 table games plus a sportsbook. It’s expected to open in 2025. The permanent WarHorse Casino in southwest Lincoln is expected to open in September 2023. It will include a 9,000-square-foot gaming floor, 445 slot machines, sports book kiosks and simulcast and live racing. Caesars Entertainment’s permanent location is expected to open in the spring of 2024.