NCAA calls for ban on player prop bets

The National Collegiate Athletic Association wants all states to ban prop bets for college sports.

US.- The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is pushing for states to ban prop bets involving college players. NCAA president Charlie Baker issued a statement asking all states that have legalised sports gambling to pass laws prohibiting the availability of individual prop bets for college athletic events.

Baker mentioned reports of athletes being harassed as a result of such bets. “Sports betting issues are on the rise across the country with prop bets continuing to threaten the integrity of competition and leading to student-athletes and professional athletes getting harassed,” he said.

He said the NCAA has been working with states to deal with these threats and that many are responding by banning college prop bets.

He said: “This week we will be contacting officials across the country in states that still allow these bets and ask them to join Ohio, Vermont, Maryland and many others and remove college prop bets from all betting markets. The NCAA is drawing the line on sports betting to protect student-athletes and to protect the integrity of the game — issues across the country these last several days show there is more work to be done.”