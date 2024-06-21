Navajo Gaming appoints John James as CEO

James will oversee operations at the company’s Arizona and New Mexico properties.

US.- Navajo Gaming has named John James as CEO. He will oversee operations at the company’s properties in Arizona and New Mexico: Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort, Fire Rock Navajo Casino, Northern Edge Navajo Casino, Flowing Water Navajo Casino, and the Navajo Blue Travel Plaza.

With more than two decades of industry experience, James served as CEO of River Rock Entertainment Authority in Geyserville, California. He previously served as CEO of Muckleshoot Casino Resort in Washington, CEO of Soboba Casino Resort in California, COO of Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in California, and CEO of Gila River Gaming Enterprises in Arizona. He has also served in leadership positions for Seminole Gaming, Pechanga Resort and Casino and at various Station Casino properties.

Quincy Natay, chairman of the Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise board of directors, said: “Navajo Gaming has grown to a multi-million-dollar enterprise over the past 15 years. John James brings extensive gaming and management experience and leadership qualities to lead Navajo Gaming. James has been widely recognized as the industry’s ‘best of the best’ for his exceptional strategic and positive impact. He will stimulate continued growth and success for Navajo Gaming as we remain focused on job creation and enhancing the Navajo economy.”

James commented: “I am honored to serve Navajo Gaming’s team and guests under the stewardship of the board and alongside such a strong management team. Our industry is transforming rapidly and there is tremendous opportunity for Navajo Gaming to capitalize on opportunities, elevate guest experiences and solidify our reputation as exceptional destinations where memories are made.”

The Navajo Nation Gaming Enterprise operates four casinos and a travel plaza in New Mexico and Arizona. It opened its first, the Fire Rock Navajo Casino near Gallup, New Mexico, in November 2008. Flowing Water Navajo Casino opened in 2010, Northern Edge Navajo Casino in 2012, Twin Arrows Navajo Casino Resort in 2013 and Navajo Blue Travel Plaza in 2020.