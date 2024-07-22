National Council on Problem Gambling launches Tribal Advisory Council

The new Tribal Advisory Council will address gambling-related issues in Native American communities.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has formed the Tribal Advisory Council to address gambling-related issues in Native American communities. It will work with with Valerie Spicer and Sheila Morago of the Trilogy Group.

The nonprofit organisation said the formation of the council represents a “deeper level of collaboration to address matters of responsible gambling and problem gambling that are of importance to Native American communities”.

Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director, said: “Our work with tribes is based on a deep respect for Tribal sovereignty and our core values of neutrality, collaboration, respect and credibility. We have a responsibility to listen and learn, as well as the opportunity to share our knowledge as we seek to reduce the social costs of gambling addiction and improve health and wellness in all communities. The relationships and partnerships we have forged over the years are the strong foundation for this exciting new project.”

Valerie Spicer, Trilogy Group founding partner and chief executive officer, added: “We applaud the formation of the NCPG’s Tribal Advisory Council and look forward to supporting stronger connection with the Tribes. This work acknowledges the significance of Tribal Gaming in the gambling sector, the impacts of Tribal gaming on communities, and ways we can support finding balance in helping people heal from gambling-related harm respectfully amid the complexity.”