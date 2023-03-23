National Council on Problem Gambling appoints two new members to advisory board

Christopher Hebert will become the board’s chair and Martin Lycka vice chair.

US.- The National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) has announced the appointment of two new officers to its advisory board. Christopher Hebert will become the board’s new chair and Martin Lycka vice chair.

Hebert, director of the gaming division at the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, succeeds Stacy Shaw, director of corporate social responsibility at the Oregon Lottery. Lycka is SVP of American regulatory affairs and responsible gambling at Entain.

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte said: “We are incredibly pleased to have Christopher and Martin leading the NCPG Advisory Board. They have both been highly engaged leaders in our field for years. I look forward to working closely with the full Advisory Board to advance the organization’s mission and our ambitious goals for the future.”

Hebert has served as assistant attorney general for over 18 years. The Problem Gambling Resource Services (PGRS) programme was created under his direction and in partnership with the Louisiana Department of Health. Lycka is a trustee for Entain Foundation U.S., a nonprofit dedicated to promoting responsible gambling, sports integrity, and corporate compliance in the US.

Hebert commented: “The National Council on Problem Gambling is unrivaled in its efforts to mitigate gambling-related harm in our country. I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as advisory board chair for an organization at the forefront of protecting our citizens.”

Lycka added: “The National Council on Problem Gambling is widely recognized as a nationwide leader in problem gambling awareness, education and advocacy. I have been very supportive of their work for years as a member of their Advisory Board, and as such, it is an honor to be appointed their Vice Chair.”