National Council of Problem Gambling launches Gift Responsibly campaign

US.- The National Council of Problem Gambling (NCPG) has launched its annual Gift Responsibly Campaign. Run with the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours at McGill University, the campaign aims to spotlight the risks associated with purchasing lottery tickets for minors.

For the sixth consecutive year, 100 per cent of eligible US and Canadian lotteries, and international lotteries and non-lottery organisations have also joined. Some 66 lotteries and 84 community organisations are taking part.

Throughout November and December, they will work to educate about the dangers of gifting lottery tickets to children, the risks of youth gambling and responsible gambling for those of legal age. The campaign is also endorsed by the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries, the World Lottery Association and European Lotteries.

Jeffrey Derevensky, director of the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviours, said: “With the growing social acceptability and opportunities available for gambling on an international level, it is important to remember that even young people may experience gambling-related problems. The Gift Responsibly Campaign is a great reminder for adults not to gift lottery tickets to minors.”

Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director, added: “As we embrace the spirit of giving during the holiday season, it’s crucial to recognize that lottery tickets are not suitable gifts for children or teens. We applaud the numerous lotteries and community organizations for joining the campaign to amplify this vital message, fostering public awareness and understanding of the potential risks associated with youth gambling.

“The Gift Responsibly campaign stands out as one of the largest international responsible gambling awareness campaigns, underlining our collective commitment to safeguarding youth and promoting responsible gambling practices worldwide.”