N1 Partners Group invites partners to participate in an unique Christmas gift activity

The company is introducing a new way for the members of the N1 affiliate program to take advantage of their FTD figures and get outstanding Christmas gifts.

Press release.- N1 Partners Group came up with a great way to encourage the affiliate program members to strive for ever better results and feel appreciation for their hard work.

This year, the members of the N1 affiliate program are encouraged to join the N1 Stars AffClub and take part in a unique Christmas gift activity. From November 8 to December 18, partners will be able to climb a Christmas gift ladder with 6 steps and impressive gifts on every level. A partner is guaranteed to receive the gift of the highest step they will be able to reach.

All in all, there are six levels with six different gifts: 80 FTDs, 150 FTDs, 250 FTDs, 450 FTDs, 700 FTDs, and 1100 FTDs. Only the following Geos produce eligible SEO & PPC traffic: Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Kuwait, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Finland, New Zealand, and Norway.

The respective gifts are: AirPods 3 Generation, Apple Watch 8, Ninebot KickScooter MAX G30P segway, MacBook Pro 14, speaker system Bang and Olufsen Beoplay, and an unforgettable trip. Personal N1 managers will help the interested members to learn all the details. Naturally, those who join the club earlier get an advantage in the competition.

Why join the N1 Partners affiliate program?

N1 Partners is a multi-brand affiliate program that includes online casinos and betting. The portfolio of N1 Partners Group boasts such brands as N1 Casino, Slot Hunter, Joo Casino, N1 Bet, and others. The company’s projects offer an innovative experience to their audience. Each online casino is localized for a particular GEO, considering different audiences’ preferences. ‍User retention is paramount, with a lot of work developing the loyalty system, numerous bonus programs, 24/7 support, VIP service, and a call centre. There are exclusive promotions on the most popular projects constantly attracting new audiences: Mystery Drops and Lucky Spin.

The company builds relationships with its partners based on trust, openness, and honesty, providing fast feedback on traffic and guaranteeing timely affiliate payouts without negative carryover. All of this is confirmed by the figures – after all, more than 7,000 partners from different countries choose to partner with N1 Partners.

