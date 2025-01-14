Riot games opens the door to betting platform sponsorships in Esports

One of the largest game publishers in the world, Riot has opened up sponsorships to betting houses.

Riot, the publisher behind popular games such as League of Legends, TeamFight Tactics, and Valorant, has officially opened its doors to betting houses worldwide. Whalen Rozelle, Riot Games’ COO of Esports, notified partnered teams in the Americas and EMEA regions about the decision, clarifying that betting brand logos will not be featured on official Riot broadcasts.

Esports personality MonteCristo first reported the news on X. This marks a significant shift from Riot’s previous policy, which prohibited betting sponsors for League of Legends and VALORANT teams.

“This is a complex category with unique challenges,” Rozelle said. “We will take a thoughtful and measured approach to ensure any potential partnerships align with our standards and respect local gambling regulations.”

While the initial focus will be on Tier-1 teams, Riot is expected to evaluate extending this opportunity to Tier-2 teams after a trial period.

This policy shift is pivotal for Brazil, where both the Pro-League of Legends and gambling regulations are undergoing significant changes. The transition from CBLoL to LTA has opened new sponsorship opportunities, while the government prepares to finalize gambling regulations in 2025, setting new rules for licensed casinos and betting domains. As a major esports market, Brazil has experienced substantial growth in both esports viewership and sports betting, making it an attractive destination for operators seeking strategic partnerships.

While eSports betting is still a recent niche in the country, data from KTO bet shows that verticals such as eFootball are already in third place as favourite betting options, surpassing Tennis and American Football. It shows the high potential for eSports in the country, starting with its national passion for Football and evolving to more interactive games.

Industry insiders expect this move to accelerate investment in Brazilian esports. DATA.BET, a leading betting data provider, has already announced plans to expand its presence in Latin America, including Brazil. The company aims to strengthen partnerships through participation in major industry events like BiS SiGMA Brazil and SBC Miami in 2025.

With Riot Games leading the charge, the esports industry is up for significant change. By balancing innovation, regulation, and responsible gambling practices, Brazil could emerge as a global esports and betting hub in the coming years.

